Northland residents respond to KCPD funding reallocation

FOP president says he's 'ashamed' of city
Nick Starling/KSHB
Kansas City, Missouri, residents in the Northland attend a meeting about KCPD funding reallocation.
Posted at 8:33 PM, May 27, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The president of the Kansas City, Missouri, Fraternal Order of the Police told Northland residents Thursday night that he is “ashamed” of the city for reallocating millions of dollars in KCPD funding.

“We are going backwards at a speed that no other department in the country can even imagine,” Brad Lemon told a standing-room only crowd that was largely in opposition to the reallocation.

The department, according to Lemon, has 1,250 officers in 2021 compared to 1,460 in 2007. And last week, the city council approved in a 9-4 vote measures that will shift more than $40 million from police to a community services and prevention fund.

“We’re not going to call social workers to protect this city,” Lemon said.

However, at least one resident spoke in favor of the change.

Details for the community services and prevention fund have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

