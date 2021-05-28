Northland residents respond to KCPD funding reallocation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The president of the Kansas City, Missouri, Fraternal Order of the Police told Northland residents Thursday night that he is “ashamed” of the city for reallocating millions of dollars in KCPD funding.

“We are going backwards at a speed that no other department in the country can even imagine,” Brad Lemon told a standing-room only crowd that was largely in opposition to the reallocation.

KCPD @FOPLemon speaks about the passage of these two ordinances and how this will impact the department. @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/RvCYC1njuB — Nick Starling (@NickStarlingTV) May 28, 2021

The department, according to Lemon, has 1,250 officers in 2021 compared to 1,460 in 2007. And last week, the city council approved in a 9-4 vote measures that will shift more than $40 million from police to a community services and prevention fund.

“We’re not going to call social workers to protect this city,” Lemon said.

However, at least one resident spoke in favor of the change.

There’s a few others in this crowd who support the shifting of funds: @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/COnpRYISyB — Nick Starling (@NickStarlingTV) May 28, 2021

Details for the community services and prevention fund have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.