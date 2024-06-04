Northland woman faces charge after she kept her child home from school for nearly 100 days

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Northland woman faces a misdemeanor charge after keeping her child home from school for nearly 100 days.

Amber Losure is charged in Platte County Court with violation of education requirement for a child.

Losure allegedly told a social worker and a Platte County Sheriff's Department deputy who went to Losure's apartment in December 2023 she would keep her child at home "because she wanted to," according to a court document.

The child was enrolled at Chinn Elementary School, 7100 N. Chatham Avenue., in Kansas City, Missouri.

The court document does not give the child's age or grade level.

The document does reveal the child has missed nearly 100 days of school in the 2023-24 school year.

Losure previously enrolled the child in school in Olathe, but did not take the child to school, according to the court document.

—