Northwest Missouri State University offers scholarships, parking passes and gift cards to fully vaccinated students

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University is offering prizes totaling $20,000 to fully vaccinated students.

Students, who have completed both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or recieved the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine, can enter into three random drawings on Aug. 1, Aug. 18 and Sept. 13, according to a press release.

The university is offering:



$5,000 in scholarship funding to one student

$2,500 in scholarship funding to four students

Parking passes to 13 students

$100 Bearcat Bookstore gift cards to 11 students

$50 in dining dollars to 48 students

"We are all excited to welcome fellow Bearcats back to campus in just a few weeks," Chris Dawe, assistant vice president of student affairs for health and wellbeing, said in the press release. "Vaccines work. The most effective way for us to protect the experience we all want as well as our health and the health of those we love is to get as many Bearcats vaccinated as possible."

To enter, students must submit a copy of their COVID-19 vaccine record to the Wellness Center by Aug. 1 for the first drawing, Aug. 18 for the second drawing and Sept. 13 for the third drawing.

The fall semester for Northwest Missouri State University will begin on Wednesday, Aug. 18.