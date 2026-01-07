'Not enough to help people': Kansas City retiree reacts to 2.8% increase in Social Security payments

KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers the cities of Shawnee and Mission. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of health care, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse .

Millions of people getting Social Security payments will see more money on their checks with a 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment starting this month.

Kansas City retirees react to 2.8% increase in Social Security payments

Some retirees in Kansas City said the increase won't do much to help keep up with rising food and healthcare costs.

Ennio Valente is a retiree and a veteran in Kansas City. He's been receiving Social Security checks since 2021.

"Wow, not even a $100 raise," he said. "People depend on that Social Security income, especially with what's going on now and already deductions taken from other places."

This increase will bring him about $40 more per month. Compared to his other costs, he said the bump in his benefit doesn't do much.

"We are dealing with the population that is most directly hit every time there's some kind of fluctuation in income and expense," Janet Baker, executive director of KC Shepherd's Center, said. "We, right now, are getting just bombarded with needs."

KC Shepherd's Center serves thousands of seniors in the Kansas City metro.

"The reality of the increase that seniors will receive in some areas are offset by increases in prices and decreases in benefits in others," Baker said.