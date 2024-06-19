'Nothing passing today changes that reality,' Mayor Lucas says of KCMO's efforts to retain Chiefs, Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Aggressive efforts from Kansas lawmakers to lure the Chiefs and Royals across the state line won't hinder Kansas City, Missouri, officials from trying their hand at retaining the teams.

Kansas City, Missouri, Quinton Lucas spoke on the matter as the Kansas legislature signed off on a bill to explore using STAR Bonds for stadium projects.

"The first thing I'll note is that Kansas City and the state of Missouri will continue to work hard, continue negotiations with the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals," Lucas said. "Nothing passing today changes that reality."

Lucas said there's been ongoing discussions with the teams and those would continue.

Despite the bill passing, Lucas said there are many questions still surrounding the plans from the Kansas lawmakers.

"What we see today, is in my opinion, really just a sign that we're still in the first quarter of the stadium discussion," Lucas said. "Of course, there are many other details that aren't identified. Not identified is the private investment, not identified is the location, not identified is the impact on any communities that are represented."

The bill passed Tuesday allows stadium projects to be funded by STAR Bonds up to 70% of the cost.

Lucas credited Kansas for exploring that avenue, and said Missouri leaders could explore similar tools.

"Kansas is looking at a tool that does not look to a jurisdiction-wide sales-tax increase," he said. "I think that is something that is creative. I would expect Missouri policymakers, both in the Missouri General Assembly and at city hall in Kansas City, to look at those sorts of tools."

Watch | Mayor Quinton Lucas on Kansas STAR Bonds efforts

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas weighs on efforts from Kansas lawmakers to lure the Chiefs, Royals

—