NourishKC closes dining room due to COVID-19 cases weeks after reopening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After just a few weeks back open to the public, the Kansas City Community Kitchen is once again closing its dining room due to rising COVID-19 cases.

NourishKC made the announcement on Monday.

Carry-our meals will still be available to those in need Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“When we opened the dining room on Thanksgiving Day after 20 months being closed, we thought COVID rates locally would remain stabilized. It seems the Omicron variant has other ideas,” Sue Moore Fenske, executive director of NourishKC, said in a statement. “We will continue to monitor the situation closely and intend to reopen the dining room as soon as possible.”

NourishKC uses the Kansas City Community Kitchen to address food insecurity in the area by providing fresh and nutritious meals free of charge.