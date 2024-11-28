NourishKC serves traditional Thanksgiving meal to 400 people in Kansas City's historic northeast community

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It was business as usual on Thursday at NourishKC, where people get free, nutritious meals every weekday.

Chef Shanita McAfee-Bryant said on Thanksgiving Day, it's important for those in need to get a sense of community.

"We changed the seating of the table, so it’s like one long family table," McAfee-Bryant said. "Just to, again, give people a sense of that community and connection.”

McAfee-Bryant won Food Network's Cutthroat Kitchen in 2013. She said she entered the show because she wanted a challenge, which is what she gets every day at NourishKC.

"We don't know what we're getting, a lot of the food that we get comes from donations from some big retail partners that we have," McAfee-Bryant said.

Luckily for McAfee-Bryant, she had a lot of help on Thursday.

Jason Gould/KSHB Volunteers

"Even though we closed down our volunteer link, people are still showing up, but people were like, 'We woke up today and wanted to come in,'" McAfee-Bryant said.

For McAfee-Bryant and the volunteers, it's all about giving back.

“Even though I’ve had difficulties in life, I’ve lived a very blessed life, and so it’s very important for me to share that overflow with other people," McAfee-Bryant.

