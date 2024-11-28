NourishKC serves traditional Thanksgiving meal to 400 people in Kansas City's historic northeast community

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It was business as usual on Thursday at NourishKC, where people get free, nutritious meals every weekday.
Chef Shanita McAfee-Bryant said on Thanksgiving Day, it's important for those in need to get a sense of community.
"We changed the seating of the table, so it’s like one long family table," McAfee-Bryant said. "Just to, again, give people a sense of that community and connection.”
McAfee-Bryant won Food Network's Cutthroat Kitchen in 2013. She said she entered the show because she wanted a challenge, which is what she gets every day at NourishKC.
"We don't know what we're getting, a lot of the food that we get comes from donations from some big retail partners that we have," McAfee-Bryant said.
Luckily for McAfee-Bryant, she had a lot of help on Thursday.
"Even though we closed down our volunteer link, people are still showing up, but people were like, 'We woke up today and wanted to come in,'" McAfee-Bryant said.
For McAfee-Bryant and the volunteers, it's all about giving back.
“Even though I’ve had difficulties in life, I’ve lived a very blessed life, and so it’s very important for me to share that overflow with other people," McAfee-Bryant.
—