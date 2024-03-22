Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Now Boarding Episode 12: A long-time flight attendant's take on KCI's new terminal

Now Boarding podcast
KSHB
Now Boarding podcast
Posted at 11:35 AM, Mar 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-22 12:35:24-04

KANSAS CITY, MO — It's the final episode of Now Boarding, and it's ending with someone who knows Kansas City air travel incredibly well.

Susie McKenzie has been a flight attendant with American Airlines for 35 years, but when she had the chance to vote for a new terminal at Kansas City International Airport, she voted no.

She says she was nervous that the convenience she had come to depend on in the former terminals was going to be gone in the new.

Today, she calls that decision embarrassing.

In this final episode of KSHB 41's limited-series podcast, she spoke with KSHB 41 anchor Taylor Hemness about what changed her mind.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone