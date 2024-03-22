Now Boarding Episode 12: A long-time flight attendant's take on KCI's new terminal

KANSAS CITY, MO — It's the final episode of Now Boarding, and it's ending with someone who knows Kansas City air travel incredibly well.

Susie McKenzie has been a flight attendant with American Airlines for 35 years, but when she had the chance to vote for a new terminal at Kansas City International Airport, she voted no.

She says she was nervous that the convenience she had come to depend on in the former terminals was going to be gone in the new.

Today, she calls that decision embarrassing.

In this final episode of KSHB 41's limited-series podcast, she spoke with KSHB 41 anchor Taylor Hemness about what changed her mind.

—