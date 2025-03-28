Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

‘Now is the time’: Goups hosting town halls to address issues facing Kansas City

Keeping Communities on Guard wants to improve the community
town hall preview.jpg
Jason Gould/KSHB
Groups like Keeping Communities on Guard and United Organizations Coalition are hosting a series of town hall meetings beginning Saturday to address a long list of issues in Kansas City.
town hall preview.jpg
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several groups want to hear from Kansas City residents about how to improve the Kansas City, Missouri, community.

The organizations will host a series of town hall meetings beginning Saturday to address topics like the public safety sales tax question on April 8’s ballot, firearm legislation, economic development, crime along the Prospect Avenue corridor, and helping federal employees who’ve lost their jobs.

“It’s time, right now, that we galvanize our community, we bring our community together, we start working together as a community to change the conditions we’re facing,” Lamar Vickers of Keeping Communities on Guard said.

Vickers' organization is partnering with United Organizations Coalition to host four town hall meetings.

The groups want to identify leaders who will mobilize the community around to-be-determined action steps.

Here are the dates for the meetings. They all take place at 3 p.m. at New Reflection Technical Institute at 8625 Troost Ave., Kansas City, Missouri.

  • Saturday, March 29
  • Saturday, April 19
  • Saturday, May 17
  • Saturday, June 21

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

042625_KSHB_GoS_DonateNow_480x360_sponsors.jpg

A Voice for Everyone