‘Now is the time’: Goups hosting town halls to address issues facing Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several groups want to hear from Kansas City residents about how to improve the Kansas City, Missouri, community.

The organizations will host a series of town hall meetings beginning Saturday to address topics like the public safety sales tax question on April 8’s ballot, firearm legislation, economic development, crime along the Prospect Avenue corridor, and helping federal employees who’ve lost their jobs.

“It’s time, right now, that we galvanize our community, we bring our community together, we start working together as a community to change the conditions we’re facing,” Lamar Vickers of Keeping Communities on Guard said.

Vickers' organization is partnering with United Organizations Coalition to host four town hall meetings.

The groups want to identify leaders who will mobilize the community around to-be-determined action steps.

Here are the dates for the meetings. They all take place at 3 p.m. at New Reflection Technical Institute at 8625 Troost Ave., Kansas City, Missouri.



Saturday, March 29

Saturday, April 19

Saturday, May 17

Saturday, June 21

