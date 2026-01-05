‘Now it’s like, what’s going to happen?’ Kansas City's Venezuelan community divided on recent developments

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia .

Kansas City's Venezuelan community has shown mixed reactions to recent developments in their home country, with some celebrating what they see as hope while others protest U.S. involvement.

Kansas City's Venezuelan community divided on recent developments

Protesters questioned U.S. involvement and motives and expressed concerns about the long-term impact on Venezuela. They say they're watching closely to see whether recent developments lead to peace or create more uncertainty for people still living in the South American nation.

"We don't want the United States to go to war with Venezuela. None of us here are in agreement with this," said Sasha, a protester.

KSHB 41 Sasha

On the Country Club Plaza, Venezuelan families came together to celebrate what they view as a turning point. Many who attended said their thoughts immediately went to loved ones still in Venezuela and whether it might finally be safe to return home.

"We want to go back there again. Because we are tired of being outside of our country. We belong there and we want to be there again. And I’m ready for that," said Bonimar Fernandez, a Venezuelan American.

Will Shaw/KSHB Bonimar Fernandez

Kansas City's Venezuelan community on both sides are wondering what will happen next. Those who were celebrating are hoping to see changes that would allow them to return home to freedom.

