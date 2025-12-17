'Now's the time to fix it': Mo. lawmaker proposes stricter penalties for drivers who pass stopped school buses

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

A Missouri state representative is pushing for tougher penalties against drivers who illegally pass stopped school buses after months of reporting highlighted the dangerous issue in Platte County.

State Rep. Mike Jones said he plans to introduce legislation that would significantly increase fines and consequences for violators.

“After watching your reports, talking with our prosecutor, I thought something had to be done as far as legislation, something with some teeth to protect our kids," said Representative Mike Jones.

The proposed bill comes after numerous incidents were documented showing drivers speeding past school buses with extended stop arms, putting children at risk.

“The fact that people aren't respecting that, I think it's just a matter of time before something tragic happens," said Rep. Jones. "As legislators, our first job is to protect the citizens right.”

Currently, passing a stopped school bus in Missouri results in a $130 fine. Jones' proposed legislation would establish much harsher penalties for first-time offenders.

"What I'd like to do is bring some mandatory minimums into that first offense, mandatory $500 fine, right? A mandatory court appearance. That first offense also would give the option of a 30-day suspension," Jones said.

The issue has become a daily concern for parents like Robyn Tuwei, who witnesses violations near her home regularly.

"We definitely see cars, you know, just flying by, even when the stop-arms out," Tuwei said.

She believes current penalties aren't enough to deter dangerous driving behavior.

"I think that even a fine isn't enough of that discouragement because it's still happening," Tuwei said

When asked what she would tell state lawmakers, Tuwei emphasized the urgency of the issue.

"It needs to be a priority. This needs to be put in front of committees," said Tuwei.

Jones, who represents Platte County in the Missouri House, said protecting children is his top priority and he won't wait for a tragedy to occur before taking action.

"I want them to know that I will fight for that to keep their kids safe at all costs, whether it's at the school bus or in the school, the safety of our kids is the most important," Jones said.

Tuwei expressed strong support for the proposed legislation when I told her about the bill.

"I love that. I love that, and I hope more people can get behind it," said Tuwei.

The bill is still in its early stages. Jones plans to present the legislation in Jefferson City and hopes lawmakers from both parties will prioritize child safety measures.

