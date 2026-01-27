Now's the time to get your vehicle checked before the next snowstorm hits

KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers the cities of Shawnee and Mission. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of health care, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse .

The snow may be behind us, but with the frigid temperatures still around, it could cost you thousands of dollars in vehicle repairs if you're not careful.

"The temperatures right now are the big things that are really kind of causing some havoc with the cars," Alan Heriford with JoCo Auto Repair said.

Heriford said they're getting lots of calls for cars that won't start in the cold weather.

"If you haven't had a chance to, make sure your antifreeze has got good protection, make sure that battery is in good condition," Heriford said.

He says these few checks now can save you money in the long run, potentially preventing costly repairs down the road.

"You're going to have problems when you run into snow, deep water," he said. "The results can be thousands instead of a few hundreds," Heriford said.

