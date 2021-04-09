Watch
NTSB investigates death at railroad Missouri train facility

A BNSF locomotive is hitched to one of three Boeing 737NG fuselages, at a rail yard in Louisville, Neb., Thursday, July 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Posted at 2:44 PM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 15:44:11-04

LOUISIANA, Mo. — The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the death of a BNSF employee in northeast Missouri.

Buddy Strieker, 56, of Hannibal, died Wednesday at the railroad's customer facility in Louisiana, Missouri. The railroad said Strieker was a conductor who worked for the BNSF for more than 24 years.

Spokeswoman Amy Casas said the company could not provide details of his death because it is under investigation.

"We extend our condolences to the Strieker family, and we will continue to keep them, his loved ones and his co-workers in our thoughts and prayers," Casas said in a statement.

