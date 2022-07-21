Watch Now
NTSB issues preliminary report on Mendon Amtrak train derailment

Mendon train crossing crash derailment Amtrak
Posted at 1:37 PM, Jul 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-21 14:51:34-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — NTSB issued a preliminary report Thursday for its ongoing investigation of the Amtrak train derailment near Mendon, Missouri.

The preliminary report states that the train carried 270 passengers and 12 crew members.

Amtrak and BNSF Railway estimated the damage to be about $4 million, according to the preliminary report.

The preliminary report stuck to the basics of the NTSB’s investigation.

While on the scene of the derailment, NTSB investigators conducted highway railroad grade crossing inspections and highway vehicle inspections, reviewed data from the lead locomotive’s forward-facing image recorder and event recorder, obtained the dump truck’s engine control module and conducted interviews.

A further investigation is planned, focusing on highway railroad grade crossing design specifications, railcar design, survival factors, and passenger railcar crashworthiness.

