Nurses at Research, Menorah medical centers rally for better staffing, security

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nurses gathered outside of Research Medical Center Wednesday afternoon to ask for a better quality of life while at work.

They're asking for better pay and better staffing.

You'll hear echoes of those issues from nurses throughout the country.

It's part of a larger negotiation process with the hospital's parent company, HCA Healthcare.

But something that is unique to Research Medical Center is its need for security.

"It always kind of comes down to having enough staff," Registered Nurse Jessica Wheat said.

That's a main concern for Wheat, but it's not just a local issue.

Nurses in El Paso, Nashville, and Orlando have the same worry about whether there are enough nurses to provide care.

"Having that staff and retaining that staff," Wheat said.

Research Medical Center has another concern that's always there: safety inside and outside their building.

"I think nursing fatigue is real, especially here at Research," Registered Nurse Zach Zelinski said. "You know, we've seen great colleagues leave because of it. Having safety concerns is not something we should have to have when we come to work every day."

Zelinski works in the emergency department and a big concern of his are weapons getting past security and into the building.

"Metal detectors at every entrance that a patient or visitor can get through. And more officers," he said when asked what he'd like to see.

Crime does happen everywhere, but it happens a lot in the parking lots around Research.

There have been more than 20 vehicles stolen from the area immediately around the hospital since January.

That number doesn't include dozens more reported thefts.

"We get it, stuff happens, it's life. But it's on your property, it's on your facility and we'd like you to help us when things go wrong," Wheat said.

HCA Health Midwest provided KSHB 41a statement:

“HCA Midwest Health’s staffing is safe and appropriate, and we are proud of the high-quality, compassionate care we provide, which has been recognized by independent third-party patient safety ratings organizations like Healthgrades... Since 2023, we increased our nursing workforce by hiring more than 1,000 staff members to our nursing organization at both Research Medical Center and Menorah Medical Center. Additionally, we are building our nursing pipeline and recently announced a comprehensive $34.5 million investment in Research College of Nursing from HCA Healthcare. Activity like this sometimes occurs when a union and an employer are engaged in negotiations for a contract, as we are with NNU. Today’s activity is no different than similar actions NNU has taken against health systems across the country. We value our nurses and are hopeful that we can quickly reach an agreement on a new contract that is fair and reasonable for both sides.”

