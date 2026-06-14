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NWS confirms 2 EF0 tornadoes during Saturday night's storms

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Braden Bates/KSHB
Severe storms left damage to trees and knocked out power near Bennett Park in Liberty, Missouri.
Storm damage in Liberty.png
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service confirmed Sunday that two EF0 tornadoes developed in the immediate Kansas City area as storms moved through Saturday night.

NWS crews said the first tornado began at 8:34 p.m. near Avondale, Missouri, and lasted 16 minutes.

The tornado caused sporadic tree damage near the Harrah's Casino before moving over the Missouri River, according to the NWS.

Additional tree damage was also found near Birmingham, Missouri, before the tornado crossed the Missouri River near Missouri 291 Highway and caused substantial tree damage in LaBenite Park, NWS officials said.

No more damage was found further east by NWS crews.

The second EF0 tornado formed at 8:47 p.m. on the leading edge of a line of thunderstorms in Liberty, Missouri.

The tornado moved northeast through multiple residential areas and farm fields, leading to sporadic tree damage.

It ended at 8:54 p.m. about 2 miles east of Liberty.

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