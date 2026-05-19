NWS confirms EF1 tornado in Ray County during Monday's storm system

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday that an EF1 tornado developed in southwestern Ray County during Monday evening's storm system .

NWS crews said the tornado began at 9:47 p.m., lasting almost 20 minutes as it caused tree damage primarily along its path.

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The tornado also impacted two properties, according to the NWS.

Two power poles, one outbuilding and an empty livestock trailer were damaged due to the tornado, which reached peak winds of 95 mph Monday.

The NWS said Monday's tornado also resulted in "widespread tree damage" near Reynolds Road and W. 108th Street.

The tornado continued east-northeast, crossing Highway 10 near Elkhorn. It then crossed Highway 13, leaving behind tree damage north of Swanwick.

The tornado ended near the intersection of Frazier Road and Millville Road.

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