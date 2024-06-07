Watch Now
NWS issues severe thunderstorm watch NE Kansas, NW Missouri

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSHB 41 News staff
Posted at 6:06 PM, Jun 07, 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri until 11 p.m.

The watch includes Atchison and Doniphan counties in Kansas and Atchison and Holt counties in Missouri.

KSHB 41's Wes Peery said the storms will move into the area after 9 p.m. and capable of damaging wind gusts and hail.

There is a low chance of tornadoes, according to Peery.

The storms will move into the Kansas City area after 11 p.m.


