NWS issues severe thunderstorm watch NE Kansas, NW Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri until 11 p.m.

The watch includes Atchison and Doniphan counties in Kansas and Atchison and Holt counties in Missouri.

KSHB 41's Wes Peery said the storms will move into the area after 9 p.m. and capable of damaging wind gusts and hail.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 11pm for northeastern KS and northwestern MO



Storms will move into this area after 9pm capable of damaging wind gusts and hail. There is a very low chance of tornadoes.



Storms move into the KC Metro around 11pm.#mowx #kswx #Kcwx pic.twitter.com/xUkGcLSbHA — Wes Peery (@WesWeather) June 7, 2024

There is a low chance of tornadoes, according to Peery.

The storms will move into the Kansas City area after 11 p.m.

