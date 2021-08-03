Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

NWS rolls out new type of thunderstorm warning alert

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSHB
Destructive Thunderstorm.jpg
Posted at 10:39 AM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 11:39:24-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City office of the National Weather Service announced Tuesday plans to roll out a new type of alert for the most destructive thunderstorms.

Meteorologists at NWS Kansas City said the new alert will go directly to users' smartphones, similar to the existing alerts for flash flood and tornado warnings.

The thunderstorm alert will only be used when thunderstorm winds are expected in excess of 80 miles per hour and/or the storm contains at least baseball-sized hail.

Officials said residents should not expect a flood of new alerts on their phones. Since 2010, the weather service estimates that just two percent of the severe thunderstorm warnings issued in the area would have met the destructive criteria.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!