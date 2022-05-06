Watch
NWS warns next week’s heat may catch some off guard

Rex Harris/KSHB 41
Downtown Kansas City, Missouri, 2022
Posted at 3:02 PM, May 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-06 16:02:15-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As spring temps have taken their sweet time to arrive, summer temps look to fill their place next week.

KSHB 41 meteorologists say high temps are set to exceed 90 degrees next Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, with high 80s hanging on for Thursday and Friday.

Those temps, combined with spring-time humidity, could catch some people off-guard.

The National Weather Service Friday cautioned Kansas Citians to give their bodies time to acclimate to the heat next week.

The NWS says early-season events can be particularly problematic for vulnerable populations.

