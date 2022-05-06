NWS warns next week’s heat may catch some off guard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As spring temps have taken their sweet time to arrive, summer temps look to fill their place next week.

KSHB 41 meteorologists say high temps are set to exceed 90 degrees next Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, with high 80s hanging on for Thursday and Friday.

Those temps, combined with spring-time humidity, could catch some people off-guard.

The National Weather Service Friday cautioned Kansas Citians to give their bodies time to acclimate to the heat next week.

The NWS says early-season events can be particularly problematic for vulnerable populations.

The first heat of the season will arrive next week. It is these early season events that cause the most heat related illnesses & deaths. This occurs because people are not yet acclimated & vulnerable populations are even more at risk. Be sure that your loved ones are safe! pic.twitter.com/lVCgIswUnx — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) May 6, 2022

—