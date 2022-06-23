NWSL commemorates 50th anniversary of Title IX

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thursday marks the 50th anniversary of Title IX, a federal civil rights law which protects people from discrimination based on sex in education programs or activities that receive federal financial assistance.

The National Women's Soccer League is in their tenth season and commissioner Jessica Berman says the league continues to take off and teams like the KC Current are setting standards for women's sports.

Just this week, KC Current unveiled it's new state of the art training facility. Berman believes the investments the Current's owners have made in the team are the way all investors should be funding female sports. The Current is owned by Angie Long, Chris Long, and Brittany Mahomes.

"People are talking about Kansas City because the Long's have really invested in this team, the way all investors should be investing in any business that they see growth opportunity," said Berman.

Earlier this year, the United States Soccer Federation agreed to a collective bargaining agreement to achieve equal play within the sport. Berman says her league agreed to a similar agreement which further opens the doors for athletes within the National Women's Soccer League.

"The NWSL recently signed a collective bargaining agreement that's really a first opportunity for the league to have a contract that sets the terms and conditions of employment for all players for the next five years," explained Berman. "The owners are investing an incremental $100 million in player compensation and so between that and US Soccer's recent settlement, not just to establish equal pay, but on a go forward basis the players on the US Women's National Team, whether they're playing for their country, or their clubs in the NWSL they can expect to receive the compensation they deserve."

