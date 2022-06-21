Watch
Kansas City Current christens nation's 1st women's professional soccer facility

$18 million training grounds believed to be one-of-a-kind
KC Current open new training facility
Jason Gould
The young franchise unveiled its $18 million training facility to much fanfare Tuesday, signaling an increased investment in women’s professional sports.
Posted at 6:47 PM, Jun 21, 2022
RIVERSIDE, Mo. — The Kansas City Current continue to grow their footprint in Soccer City, USA.

“To be able to have this and be able to call it our own is super special,” Current midfielder Kristen Edmonds said.

The facility, christened with the support from the team, town and league support, is believed to be the first women’s professional soccer specific facility in the world.

“Our crest is on our weights, on our barbells," Edmond said, "They’ve given us everything we need to come in and be a professional athlete."

“To have out own building and our own fields is incredible,” rookie Alex Loera added. “This sets the standard that we deserve the same that other men’s sports get."

The Current returns to action on Friday, July 1, against the Houston Dash.

