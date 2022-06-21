Kansas City Current christens nation's 1st women's professional soccer facility

RIVERSIDE, Mo. — The Kansas City Current continue to grow their footprint in Soccer City, USA.

The young franchise unveiled its $18 million training facility to much fanfare Tuesday, signaling an increased investment in women’s professional sports.

“To be able to have this and be able to call it our own is super special,” Current midfielder Kristen Edmonds said.

The facility, christened with the support from the team, town and league support, is believed to be the first women’s professional soccer specific facility in the world.

“Our crest is on our weights, on our barbells," Edmond said, "They’ve given us everything we need to come in and be a professional athlete."

In Riverside for grand opening of KC Current’s new $18 million training complex. More on @KSHB41 at 5+6 pic.twitter.com/Gxpr91CHZQ — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) June 21, 2022

“To have out own building and our own fields is incredible,” rookie Alex Loera added. “This sets the standard that we deserve the same that other men’s sports get."

The Current returns to action on Friday, July 1, against the Houston Dash.

—