Oceans of Fun changes safety policies after girl died in pool

KANSAS CITTY, Mo. — The company that operates the Worlds of Fun and Oceans of Fun entertainment parks in Kansas City, Missouri, said Monday they are changing their policies at a pool where a young girl died earlier this month.

Under the new policy, anyone using the Coconut Cove pool will be required to wear a life-jacket if they are less than 60 inches tall.

An Oceans of Fun spokesperson said they "regularly review" safety policies.

"All attractions are rigorously inspected and reviewed as part of the safety protocols for daily operation," the spokesperson said. "With Coconut Cove in particular, we have increased the height requirement for those needing life jackets to 60 inches."

On July 5 , first responders were called to the pool where a young girl had reportedly drown. Rescuers were able to transport the girl to an area hospital, though she died from her injuries several days later .

Police have identified the girl as Adeline Stewart. She would have turned 7 years-old today.

—