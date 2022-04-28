Odds becoming slim to legalize sports betting in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri's sports betting proposal may have run out of luck.

The proposal brought to the Senate on Wednesday included legalizing sports betting and games known as video lottery terminals.

Sports wagers would be taxed 8%, and it's estimated the state would bring in nearly $10 million per year.

But differences in opinion over what should be included in the bill caused issues.

An amendment to the bill would've taken out the video lottery terminals portion. When that was introduced, some lawmakers said state Republican Sen. Denny Hoskins decided to filibuster the amendment.

The bill and the amendment never came to a vote.

KSHB 41 I-Team reporter Cameron Taylor asked Hoskins if the bill is essentially dead for this session.

"I say never say never," Hoskins said. "Hopefully, the casinos will come to their senses and say, 'Hey, we'd rather go ahead and have sportsbook available to the state of Missouri and to the taxpayers,' and we would allow 5,000 video lottery machines to go towards our fraternal and veterans organizations here in the state."

Hoskins said the 5,000 video lottery terminals would bring in $45 million per year to the state.

Other state senators said the bill now has a much more difficult path.

"It's a missed opportunity not just for our constituents, but it's also a missed opportunity for the state because we know that people are going to go elsewhere," said Missouri Democratic Sen. Lauren Arthur.

There is still some time left for the bill to be taken up again. The session will adjourn at 6 p.m. on May 13.

