Odessa mayor apologizes for remarks made about Jewish community

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Odessa, Missouri, Mayor Steven Wright apologized Wednesday for remarks he made about the Jewish community during a Board of Alderman meeting on Monday.

It's not clear what Wright said, because the city deleted video from the meeting, citing its social media policy.

The city did post on Facebook comments from residents who heard the video, along with an explainer of its social media policy.

One person commented, "Um WHAT!? What did he say at 12:30??

"Those statements were not in keeping with the beliefs and values of the City of Odessa and should not be construed to represent the views of our city," Wright said in a statement.

Wright also said he realized his words were wrong after others brought the issue to his attention.

"It was not my intent to degrade or marginalize anyone, or any group of people, nor to further any negative stereotypes based upon their heritage or belief," he said.

