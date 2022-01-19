Odessa R-VII School District shifts to virtual learning on Thursday, Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Odessa R-VII School District will hold virtual learning Thursday and Friday.

Wednesday the switch to Alternative Method of Instruction was announced with “careful consideration” due to staff and student illness, according to the district.

Students in seventh grade and above — as well as kindergarten through sixth-graders who indicated need in a survey — were sent home with devices Wednesday.

A drive-thru option will be available for students to pick up breakfast and lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. both days. For any interested students and families, make sure to complete this form.

During the virtual days, SOAR will not be available but athletics and activities will continue as scheduled.

“These decisions are made in an effort to help facilitate a safe and healthy learning environment,” the district said in a statement.

In-person instruction is set to resume Monday, Jan. 24