Off-duty Leavenworth police officer dies from ‘medical complications’

Matthew Weis, a 27-year-old off-duty Leavenworth police officer, died Sunday from "medical complications," the department said.
Posted at 9:06 AM, Oct 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-17 10:06:34-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens announced Tuesday that Officer Matthew Weis died at his home “from what is believed to be medical complications.”

Weis, 27, moved to the Kansas City area from Bakersfield, California, to attend the University of Saint Mary on a baseball scholarship.

While in college, Weis interned with the Leavenworth Police Department before joining the department after graduation.

He had been a Leavenworth police officer for three years and recently was “selected as the newest member of the SWAT Team,” Kitchens said in a release.

The department is working with Weis’ family to finalize funeral arrangements.


