KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police say a suspect was shot and killed Thursday morning following a crime spree and police chase on Interstate 29.

KCPD spokesperson Ofc. Alayna Gonzalez said police in Riverside were called to a reported domestic disturbance involving a woman, her ex-husband and her current partner at Argosy Casino Thursday morning.

As officers responded to the casino, they learned a male victim - the woman's current partner - had been shot in the parking lot at the casino.

Police open fire after suspect allegedly points gun at officers on I-29 near KCI

Suspect information was relayed via police radio and the suspect - the woman's ex-husband - was spotted heading northbound on I-29.

Gonzalez said KCPD officers were able to successfully deploy spike strips to deflate the suspect vehicle’s tires. The suspect eventually came to a stop on NB I-29 near Interstate 435 and the Kansas City International Airport.

Around 6:40 a.m., multiple agencies arrived on the scene and attempted to negotiate with the suspect, who remained in the vehicle. After about 30 minutes, the suspect exited the vehicle and allegedly pointed a weapon at officers.

Gonzalez said two Riverside police officers and a Platte County Sheriff’s deputy opened fire on the suspect.

The suspect was struck and transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Northbound I-29 remained closed as of 10 a.m. as police continued their investigation.

The shooting victim at the Argosy Casino was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Jonathan Goede/KSHB Police investigate a domestic disturbance shooting early Thursday, May 1, 2025, at the Argosy Casino in Riverside, Missouri.

Police shooting closes NB I-29 at I-435 near Kansas City International Airport

This is a developing story and will be updated.

