Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Officer Jonah Oswald's funeral: How you can help

Parade of Blue.png
Jake Weller/KSHB
Members of the community lined Metcalf Avenue during a Parade of blue to honor fallen Fairway police officer Jonah Oswald on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023 in Overland Park, Kansas.
Parade of Blue.png
Posted at 8:54 AM, Aug 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-14 10:03:06-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City community is set to gather Monday in a remembrance of fallen Fairway police officer Jonah Oswald.

Funeral services are set for 11 a.m. at the Westside Family Church, 8500 Woodsonia Dr. in Lenexa. You can watch the funeral live on KSHB 41 and kshb.com.

If you are interested in helping Officer Oswald’s family, the Public Safety Credit Union has established a donation fund in which 100% of the proceeds will benefit his family. You can learn more and make a donation online.

Additionally, Price Chopper is accepting donations at all of its Kansas City-area stores through Tuesday, Aug. 22; 100% of donations made at Price Choppers will also go toward Oswald’s family.

Let us know how you are remembering Officer Oswald in the comments of our Facebook post.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

OTT App_480x360.jpg

Download the app