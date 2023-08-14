Officer Jonah Oswald's funeral: How you can help

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City community is set to gather Monday in a remembrance of fallen Fairway police officer Jonah Oswald.

Funeral services are set for 11 a.m. at the Westside Family Church, 8500 Woodsonia Dr. in Lenexa. You can watch the funeral live on KSHB 41 and kshb.com.

If you are interested in helping Officer Oswald’s family, the Public Safety Credit Union has established a donation fund in which 100% of the proceeds will benefit his family. You can learn more and make a donation online.

Additionally, Price Chopper is accepting donations at all of its Kansas City-area stores through Tuesday, Aug. 22; 100% of donations made at Price Choppers will also go toward Oswald’s family.

