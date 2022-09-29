Officer rescues boy from Independence pond

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — First responders including police, firefighters and paramedics are being credited with saving a boy Thursday morning from a pond in Independence.

A city spokesperson said that officers received a call around 9:25 a.m. Thursday that a boy, roughly 8 to 9 years old, had fallen into a pond at the former Rockwood Country Club near S. Westport Road and S. Hardy Avenue.

The spokesperson said a responding officer spotted the boy and rescued him from the pond. Paramedics and firefighters performed CPR on the boy before he was transported to a nearby hospital.

As of Thursday afternoon, the boy’s condition had improved.

The location of the pond was across the street from Korte Elementary School. However, a spokesperson for the Independence School District confirms the boy lives within district boundaries "but does not attend one of our schools."

This is a developing story and may be updated.

—