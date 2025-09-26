LAWRENCE, Kan — At West Middle School, the morning routine always starts the same way: the bell rings, students shuffle to class, and one furry staff member greets them with tail wags and love.

‘Officer Rosie’ the therapy dog brings comfort to students at West Middle School

Her name is Rosie.

Rosie, a six-year-old mini-goldendoodle, isn’t just another presence in the hallways. Known affectionately as “Officer Rosie,” she’s the school’s therapy dog — and to many students and staff, a trusted friend.

“A lot of people connect with Rosie who may not connect with me, especially in a uniform,” said Officer Lindsay Bishop. “But everybody loves a fluffy dog.”

The Lawrence Police Department, which Bishop serves with, is the first agency in the city to introduce a therapy dog into schools. And the results, Bishop says, have been powerful.

“I had a suspended kid ask me to walk him home, and that never would have happened prior to Rosie,” said Bishop. “I’ve seen extreme de-escalation situations that could have resulted in a use of force or crimes happening. She changes the dynamic.”

Students and staff have noticed it, too.

“Rosie is very special to me and all the students and staff at West,” said Stephanie Holaves. “She can take a bad day and turn it into a great day.”

The school community’s love for Rosie has grown so much that she was even honored with a permanent spot on a wall mural inside the building.

“What an honor to have her memorialized in this way,” said Bishop. “It shows how impactful she is to the student community here.”

Beyond the school, Rosie’s impact has been recognized across Lawrence. She recently placed as a third finalist in the “Best of Lawrence” awards — a recognition Bishop said is special because it highlights Rosie’s work to a broader community.

