Officer who began police career in Grain Valley will return to department as chief

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An officer who began his law enforcement career in Grain Valley is returning to become police chief.

Ed Turner started in 1995 at the Grain Valley Police Department before spending more than 20 years with the Independence Police Department.

Turner takes over his new job on Feb. 20, according to a news release from the City of Grain Valley.

“The Board of Aldermen is thrilled to have Ed Turner join our staff and lead our police department forward,'' Mayor Mike Todd said in a statement from the city. " Ed has a tremendous background with experience in all major areas of policing. It became clear during the hiring process that Ed has gained the respect and trust of those who have worked with him and for him. We believe he is the right choice for Chief of Police as we continue to grow and provide excellent service to the citizens of Grain Valley. We are grateful that he has chosen to come back to Grain Valley, where he started his tremendous career in Law Enforcement.”

Turner, who rose to the rank of Major in the Independence Police Department and oversaw nearly every unit in the department, including patrol, investigations, special operations and support services, according to the news release.

"As a previous resident and police officer in Grain Valley, I am honored and excited for the opportunity to serve the community again and work with a great police department,'' Turner said in the statement from the city. "During my 27 years in law enforcement, I have developed a passion to enhance professionalism, service and to reduce crime and disorder through community-oriented problem solving.

