Officers in Edwardsville rescue injured wallaby on Interstate 435

Edwardsville, Kansas, Police Department
Posted at 11:15 AM, Jun 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-29 12:15:00-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Edwardsville, which is located just west of Kansas City, Kansas, said they rescued an injured wallaby Wednesday night along Interstate 435.

The agency posted pictures of the rescue, which was assisted by Bonner Springs police, Thursday morning on its Facebook page.

A police officer and an animal control officer captured the injured wallaby and took it to a local veterinarian for evaluation.

The wallaby, which is native to Australia and New Guinea, bears resemblance to the kangaroo.

Officers believe the animal might have been kept as a pet and are asking the owner to contact police.

"If your Wallaby wandered off last night, or you may have seen one in the area please let us know," Edwardsville police said on Facebook.

