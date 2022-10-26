Official cause of death on Amazon driver killed in Ray County will take up to 16 weeks to determine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It will take eight to 16 weeks to determine an official cause of death after an autopsy was performed on an Amazon delivery driver found dead outside of an Excelsior Springs residence.

Ray County Sheriff Scott Childers said the results of the autopsy are going to take a while because of “high attention.”

The incident took place Monday afternoon along Highway O near Magnolia Lane, according to Childers. Deputies located the victim's body, who may have died due to trauma from animal bites.

When deputies attempted to contact the victim, they located two aggressive dogs, a German Shepherd and English Mastiff.

One deputy shot and injured the mastiff due to aggressive behavior. The dogs returned to the home, and deputies said they could hear barking and saw blood on the doggy door of the home. Deputies later entered the residence and shot and killed the dogs to protect those responding to the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing.

