Officials announce $10M reinvestment plan for KC Live! Block in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of the Kansas City area’s premiere gathering places to watch concerts and sporting events is getting a $10 million makeover.

Representatives from The Cordish Companies and the Kansas City Power and Light District announced the renovations during a press conference Thursday morning.

Among the most notable changes will be in the KC Live! Block, where a new exterior canopy will be installed. The new “living room” will include ceiling heaters and misters to make the open-air venue better for four-seasons events.

Officials also plan to install high-definition ribbon boards and “enhanced theatrical lighting,” alongside improvements in the viewing area.

The plan also calls for a $2.5 million expansion and upgrade to the Mosaic nightclub. The renovated nightclub will be nearly double in size and offer improvements to audio systems, lighting, VIP offerings and outdoor patio spaces.

Thursday’s announcement also revealed plans for Besos y Abrazos, a Latin-themed venue.

“We are thrilled to bring these significant upgrades to the heart of the Power & Light District and continue reinvesting in downtown Kansas City,” Power & Light District President John Moncke said. “These enhancements and new concepts to Kansas City Live! will not only elevate our guest and residence experience, but will further solidify the Power & Light District as an iconic destination for world-class entertainment and hospitality.”

The makeover started in November, with officials hopeful of completing work prior to the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament in March 2025 at the adjacent T-Mobile Center.

Officials say Kansas City Live! will remain open during construction for any important events between now and March.

