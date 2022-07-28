Watch Now
Officials approve $15 million to improve roads, add fire station near future De Soto Panasonic plant

Posted at 4:29 PM, Jul 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-28 17:32:17-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — After Kansas officials announced a Panasonic plant will be built in De Soto, Kansas, the work to support the project is underway.

On Thursday, the Johnson County’s Board of County Commissioners approved $15 million to improve infrastructure and ensure there is fire protection near the plant.

The money approved will use $7.5 million for road improvements and the other $7.5 million will be used to build a fire station in the are.a

According to the county, the current roads in the area are generally two-lane roads, which won't support the volume and type of traffic an industrial facility will produce.

Additionally, a fire station will be built at the former Sunflower ammunition plant.

Sunflower Redevelopment, LLC. donated land to support the project in February.

