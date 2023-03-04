Watch Now
Officials at KCI working to address congestion for drivers heading to new single terminal

Posted at 8:20 PM, Mar 03, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials with the Kansas City International Airport say they're working to address traffic congestion for drivers heading to the new single terminal.

In a Facebook post, KCI said it's asking the public for help to avoid traffic from piling up.

Drivers are asked to use the Cell Phone Lot off Bern Street and two lanes when driving into arrivals/pick up.

Officials also ask for people to not park at the curb, and only active loading and unloading is allowed.

"Allow time time patience. Many apologies for the inconvenience. Thank you," officials said in the tweet.


