Officials break ground on redevelopment of Barney Allis Plaza in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Leaders in Kansas City, Missouri, Wednesday revealed plans for a redeveloped Barney Allis Plaza they hope will serve as a key gathering point when the area hosts the FIFA 2026 World Cup.

The new project calls for the demolition of the existing parking garage and above-street level public space.

Demolition is set to begin this summer, followed by the construction of a new parking garage and activities area. Officials hope to complete work by the summer of 2026 when the city welcomes thousands of World Cup fans.

“This is a great time to be in this part of downtown Kansas City,” Mayor Quinton Lucas said during the groundbreaking event Wednesday morning. “Now, we get to address the center of it all.”

Courtesy https://barneyallis.org

Developers said the new space will include a dog park, play space and event spaces, with the space accessible from the street level.

Lucas said it will connect up to other downtown amenities in the works, including the South Loop cap over Interstate 670.

Renderings of the proposed event space show World Cup fans taking in the views, with images and programming projected onto the north facade of Municipal Auditorium.

Since 1983, the plaza has been home to Fiesta Hispana, an annual event promoting recognition and appreciation of the contributions of Hispanics across the United States.

Officials said Wednesday they are hopeful the Fiesta will return to the plaza once construction is complete. This year's event will be held Sept. 13-15 at the American Royal facilities in the West Bottoms.

The 5-acre space is bordered on the west by the Kansas City Convention Center, north by the downtown Marriott, south by Municipal Auditorium and on the east by the old Aladdin Hotel.

Funding for the project comes from a special fund established by the Kansas City, Missouri, City Council earlier this year totaling $90 million.

Earlier this month, the council signed off on a nearly $26 million agreement with McCownGordon Construction for the demolition, shoring, excavation and utility work.

City Administrator Brian Platt said the project comes without new costs to taxpayers and without creating new revenue streams.

“We’re doing it with what we’ve got and not trying to spend new dollars from new places,” Platt said.

More information about the project is available online.

