Officials, fans celebrate launch of Kansas sports wagering

Sports betting at Hollywood Casino
Bryant Maddrick
People place wagers on sports at Hollywood Casino on the first day betting is legal.
Posted at 4:49 PM, Sep 01, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Legal sports betting went live across Kansas at noon on Thursday.

“I am so glad that this is finally available for Kansans," Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said. "It is a recreation that a lot of people want to partake in, and I’m glad that we were able to get it here and I’m glad we were able to get it here before Missouri.”

Kelly made the first wager in the state of Kansas on Thursday afternoon.

“$15 in honor of Patrick Mahomes on the Chiefs winning the Super Bowl," Kelly said.

People eager to place a legal bet on sports waited in line at Hollywood Casino in Kansas City, Kansas.

“It’s nice. It’s a good feeling," Sal Contreras, who placed a bet on Thursday said. "We’re going to be starting out I hope on the right foot."

Scott Nielsen drove across the state line from Missouri to participate.

“It feels awesome," he said. "I wish they would’ve done it in Missouri, but it’s only a 20 minute drive over here."

Nielsen's first bet is one that won't be popular with Chiefs fans.

“I come from Southern California, so I been a Raider fan since ‘78," Nielsen said.

Hollywood Casino is one of two locations where people can bet in person.

People can also place wagers through apps on their phone, however geofencing technology makes sure the betting is done only in Kansas.

