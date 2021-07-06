Officials say man drowned in Jackson City Park lake

JACKSON, Mo. — Officials in southwestern Missouri are investigating after a man drowned in a lake at Jackson City Park over the weekend.

Firefighters were already at the park Sunday night to monitor a fireworks show when they were told a man had entered the lake and not come out, Jackson Fire Department Capt. Robert Greif told KFVS.

Rescue workers found the 58-year-old man's body hours later, around 1:30 a.m. Monday. The man's name had not been released by Tuesday morning.

The man's death comes at the state deals with a rising number of drownings this year. Missouri officials say at least 17 people drowned or died in boating accidents in Missouri in June, more than during any previous June in the last decade.

