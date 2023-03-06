Officials search for man who went missing Wednesday from Pleasant Valley, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Law enforcement officials are searching for a man who went missing from Pleasant Valley, Missouri, on Wednesday.

Craig William Hackney, 46, was last seen Wednesday in the Northland, according to a release shared by the Clay County, Missouri, Sheriff's Office.

Hackney is described as 6 feet, 1 inch tall, and 180 pounds, with blue eyes and blond hair. He may be clean shaven, according to the release.

Officials say Hackney was last known to drive a black 2011 Lincoln MKZ that has some damage on the driver side bumper, headlight and hood. The vehicle is marked with with Missouri license plate CW4H7Y.

Anyone with information Hackney's location is asked to call the Pleasant Valley, Missouri, Police Department at 816-781-7373, or the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 573-526-6178. The highway patrol can also be called toll-free at 866-362-6422.