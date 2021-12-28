Officials study potential to take KC Streetcar north of the river

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials are looking into whether or not it is feasible to take the KC Streetcar north across the Missouri River and into North Kansas City.

A study is being conducted by the Kansas City Streetcar Authority, city of North Kansas City and the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority in cooperation with the Missouri Department of Transportation and the city of Kansas City, Missouri.

Those involved estimate the study — dubbed the NorthRail Streetcar Study — could be complete by the end of 2022 and it will cost $180,000 to carry out.

A consultant team will look at where the streetcar could cross the river, potential stop locations, costs, funding and community involvement.

Right now, the Heart of America Bridge is a focus for a potential river crossing.

Currently, the streetcar route is being extended north from the River Market to the Berkley Riverfront and south from Union Station to the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Those expansions are funded in part by federal grants.