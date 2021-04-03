Oklahoma men's basketball names Porter Moser as next head coach

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Oklahoma men's basketball team announced Saturday it has selected Porter Moser as its next head coach.

Moser, 52, becomes the 15th head coach at Oklahoma, replacing Lon Kruger who retired on March 25.

"We are absolutely thrilled to announce and welcome Porter Moser as our next great OU head coach," OU Vice President and Director of Athletics, Joe Castiglione, said. "As we dug deep into the backgrounds of candidates, his attributes, acumen and record of success totally aligned with what we were seeking. He's a purposeful and proven leader who prioritizes positive culture, accountability, academics, player development, innovation, transparent communication and a holistic approach to the student-athlete experience."

"I'm thrilled to join a program that is so focused on culture, people and excellence," Moser said. "I'm looking forward to diving in and building relationships with our players, the other coaches and the OU community."

Moser is a 17-year Division I head coach and is best known for his run to the 2018 Final Four.

In 2018, he led the team to a 25-5 regular season record. Moser then guided Loyola to seven straight postseason wins, as the team won the 2018 Missouri Valley tournament title.

As the No. 11 seed in the 2019 NCAA tournament, the Ramblers defeated Miami, Tennessee, Nevada and Kansas State.

The team eventually lost to the University of Michigan in the Final Four.