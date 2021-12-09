Olathe asking residents for feedback on the city’s trails

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The city of Olathe, Kansas, will host an informal, open house-style meeting Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, to gather input from residents on the future of the city’s trails and greenways.

The city says trails like the Stagecoach Trail and Olathe Heritage Trail continue to gain popularity. The city recently started constructing the Cedar Creek Trail.

As Olathe expands its trail system, it wants to make sure the trails are the right fit for walkers, cyclists, in-line skaters and other users.

The city says trails are worth the investment because they’re relatively affordable, they enhance quality of life for all ages, they encourage a healthy lifestyle and they serve as a means of transportation.

The city will also evaluate its greenways which are undeveloped swaths of land that break up the urban landscape, help with stormwater management and serve wildlife.

Thursday’s meeting goes from 5 to 7 p.m., it takes place at the Olathe Community Center located at 1205 East Kansas City Road.