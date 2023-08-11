Olathe bus drivers excited for start of new school year as recruitment continues

OLATHE, Kan. — Friday was not only the first day for some Olathe School District students, it was also the return of bus drivers.

At DS Bus Lines, Olathe drivers were so excited to be reunited with the kids.

“Hey everybody, are we ready to rock and roll on the first day of school? You bet we are,” one bus driver said.

Glenda Chaplin is an experienced driver and was among those who returned on Friday.

“19 years I’ve been driving,” Chaplin said. “I’ve had this route since I started.”

Each year, Chaplin returns to the wheel, driving students to and from school, to field trips and athletic events.

Getting to know each and every student who passes through her doors is something she looks forward to.

“I don’t know, it just kind of hit me, 19 years — that’s a long time,” she said. “I enjoy the kids so much, I really like driving them around.”

Last year, bus staff shortages meant that everyone had to help.

“Not only did we drive our regular route, we might have helped with another route, we might have done a couple of trips that day to help out — anything we could do to get the kids around where they needed to go,” Chaplin said.

Since May, DS Bus Lines says it's hired 11 new drivers.

They’re hoping for 20 more, but DS Bus Lines say they’re in a better staffing position this time around.

“We are in a year of adjustment,” said John Oster, with DS Bus Lines. “Because of fewer routes and drivers out there, we need more. But parents, we are all in this together because we are all having to make some sacrifices.”

For Chaplin, just like the students who are on the bus, every day is different

“Still get to learn something new every day,” she said. “I love driving this. Yes, it’s a big vehicle, it’s 40-feet long. A lot of people look at that and go, 'Wow you drive a bus, why?' I go, 'I love it, the kids are great.'"

Oster said he's pleased with the job drivers in Olathe do.

“I’d give the staff an A plus,” Oster said. “They did a great job. This day came with its expected challenges. It went out real well.”

DS Bus lines say they employ 148 Olathe drivers and 68 bus attendants.

They ask for patience as families get into their new school routine and their route, but want families to know they’re ready to get students around safely because they care.

“It's emotional,” Chaplin said. “You see them come, you see them go, you might see them later on in life.”

DS Bus Lines starting pay is around $19.40 and hour, however, they expect that significantly increase this fall.

DS Bus Lines is offering a $500 referral bonus opportunity for Olathe USD 233 employees for referrals who complete training and are hired.

If they already have a CDL with school bus and passenger endorsements, they will add another $500.

DS Bus Lines is also offering a $2,000 sign-up for new employees who have a CDL and a school bus and passenger endorsement.

Contact Raed Kandah raed.kandah@dsbuslines.com for details.

