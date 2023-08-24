Watch Now
Olathe business suspended from Overland Park Farmers Market for alleged antisemitic social media posts

Posted at 1:13 PM, Aug 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-24 14:13:20-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Olathe-based business, PepperCave, has been suspended from the Overland Park Farmers' Market following antisemitic posts on social media allegedly posted by the business.

"These posts do not reflect the City’s or the Overland Park Farmers’ Market’s values. In fact, this content directly contradicts our strategic goal of being a welcoming and inclusive community and organization," the City of Overland Park said in a statement.

Overland Park notified PepperCave of the suspension on Wednesday. The suspension is pending further notice as the city investigates the alleged violation of the market's rules and regulations.

A Facebook page that appears to represent PepperCave is littered with antisemitic posts, and the account defends the posts in the comment sections.

"We have reminded all market vendors that the Overland Park Farmers’ Market is an open-minded and inclusive community, and request vendors represent themselves in accordance with market values." Overland Park said in its statement.

