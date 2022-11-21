Olathe church helping families ahead of Thanksgiving

OLATHE, Kan. — The doors at Olathe New Life Community Church opened days before Thanksgiving to help families put a holiday meal on the table.

"There’s no distinction as far as who’s going to be here," said head elder Stetson Harris. "You see people struggling, they don’t say a lot as far as what’s going on in their life, but I can tell when they leave here, the smiles are on their faces."

Providing a free meal helps nourish neighbors like Carrie, a mother of two.

"We’re a one-income family so that in and of itself was a little bit tough," she told KSHB 41. "And then throw in the wonky economy and inflation, and we find ourselves utilizing a food pantry for the first time."

Church leaders say the need has grown this year, but they are determined and grateful to help.

"I’m thankful for those who are coming in and not being so prideful they can’t say thank you, not so prideful they won’t come — they show up," Harris said.

Gratitude goes both ways.

"This is an amazing resource, and I think they do it here once a month, which is pretty incredible," Carrie said.