Olathe councilman Larry Campbell announces retirement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Olathe councilman Larry Campbell announced his retirement at Tuesday night's Olathe City Council meeting.

Campbell's retirement as Ward 1 Councilmember and Mayor Pro Tem is effective immediately, according to a news release from the city.

“Giving yourself in service to help your neighbors and a community is perhaps one of the most challenging and rewarding endeavors a person can do with their life,” Campbell said in the news release.

He served in a variety of elected and appointed offices in a decades-long career in politics.

Campbell was mayor of Olathe, first elected to the Olathe City Council in 1991 and also served in the Kansas House of Representatives and as Kansas State Director of the Budget, according to the news release.

“It’s been a pleasure and a joy to serve alongside Larry Campbell," Olathe Mayor John Bacon stated in the news release. "He was an exemplary public servant, a steadfast and strong Councilmember and Mayor, and a good friend. We will miss him and his wisdom and wish him all the best in his much-deserved retirement.”

People who live in Ward 1 and want to gain an appointment to the council can contact Mayor Bacon's assistant, Liz Ruback.

Her e-mail is emruback@olatheks.org.

The new councilmember would serve through the end of the current term in January 2024.