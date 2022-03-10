Olathe couple raising funds for refugee efforts in Europe

OLATHE, Kan. — Adam and Nadia Glass have closely watched the refugee crisis in Europe, as a result of the war in Ukraine, from their Olathe home.

Inspired to do their part to help, the Glass family is working to provide aid to Nadia's home country of Moldova, Ukraine’s northern and southern neighbor.

"Moldova is a very small country. I mean, we're talking about 3 million people there," she said. "And when you receive 400,000 refugees at a time, that's a lot of people."

Her sister is one of many on the ground in Moldova assisting those who have fled to safety.

"She's able to collect lists of things that they need, and able to go buy them from the store and bring them directly to the refugees. So we're talking things like food, things like diapers, wipes, personal care items, all those kinds of things," Nadia said.

Those supplies cost money, so Adam and Nadia have spearheaded a fundraising effort, which has raised thousands of dollars to date.

"We're posting pictures of the shopping carts full of the supplies and being driven to the border," Adam said. "And, you know, there's a million different ways you can donate to charity and to different ways to help Ukraine."

He says that transparency goes a long way.

"It’s so far beyond comprehension for most people who live in Kansas City to think like, what would we we do if we had to pick up and take our child to another country with nothing? What would we do?" Adam said.

For Adam and Nadia, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has worn on them.

"I cannot tell you how many times I've seen news and I've started crying," Nadia said.

But they've found peace focusing their efforts on helping family, and strangers, abroad.

"At this point, it's not how can we help, it’s how many more people can we help," Nadia said.