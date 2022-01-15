Olathe Fire Administration battles house fire Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four people were hospitalized after a house fire Saturday morning in Olathe.

The Olathe Fire Administration responded to a fire at 8:30 a.m. at 1030 North Clinton Street.

One adult in the house was rescued from a window about the house's garage by fire fighters.

Two other adults and one teenager were able to leave the house on their own.

All individuals were transported to an area hospital in stable condition after suffering smoke inhalation. One adult also received minor burns.

According to the fire department, objects in the house fueled the fire and caused it to spread.

The house has been deemed unsafe to be inside due to damage from the fire.

Firefighters continue to work to extinguish the fire using water from seven different lines throughout the day.

The cause of the fire is investigation by the Olathe Fire Administration, but may remain unknown due to the extent of the damage.